Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in "California Court " with Large Living Room Area and Cozy Fireplace with Tile Flooring Throughout, 2 Master Suites with Beautiful Laminated Flooring, walk-in Closet in the Master and Dual Closet in the Second Bedroom, Large Kitchen with Tile Flooring Lots of Cabinet Spaces, Eating Area and Stainless Steel Refrigerator. One Car Garage with Direct Access. Near Shops, Hiking and Biking Trails, and parks and Tot Lots for Kids.