108 Aliso Ridge Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Townhouse in Mission Viejo - Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3 story Home in the city of Mission Viejo. Third floor features separate laundry room which includes washer and dryer unit, spacious bedrooms with large windows for ample natural light and plush carpet. Master bedroom with private attached bathroom with large walk in closet, separate shower and sunk-in bathtub. Second floor features large living area, balcony, kitchen and half bathroom. Kitchen features large breakfast nook, beautiful granite countertops, large island with extra storage and appliances include refrigerator, stovetop/oven, microwave and dishwasher. First floor features guest bedroom with full bathroom and 2 car attached garage. Located in a serene and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Target near multiple shopping centers, grocery, eateries, Lake Forest Golf Center and Heroes Park. Short drive to Irvine Spectrum Center and Children Museum. This property is located in the Saddleback Valley Unified School District. Available for immediate move in. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,995.00

Deposit: starts at $2,995.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com



