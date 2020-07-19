All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

108 Aliso Ridge Loop

108 Aliso Ridge Loop · No Longer Available
Location

108 Aliso Ridge Loop, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Townhouse in Mission Viejo - Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3 story Home in the city of Mission Viejo. Third floor features separate laundry room which includes washer and dryer unit, spacious bedrooms with large windows for ample natural light and plush carpet. Master bedroom with private attached bathroom with large walk in closet, separate shower and sunk-in bathtub. Second floor features large living area, balcony, kitchen and half bathroom. Kitchen features large breakfast nook, beautiful granite countertops, large island with extra storage and appliances include refrigerator, stovetop/oven, microwave and dishwasher. First floor features guest bedroom with full bathroom and 2 car attached garage. Located in a serene and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Target near multiple shopping centers, grocery, eateries, Lake Forest Golf Center and Heroes Park. Short drive to Irvine Spectrum Center and Children Museum. This property is located in the Saddleback Valley Unified School District. Available for immediate move in. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,995.00
Deposit: starts at $2,995.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com

(RLNE4455455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop have any available units?
108 Aliso Ridge Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop have?
Some of 108 Aliso Ridge Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Aliso Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
108 Aliso Ridge Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Aliso Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 108 Aliso Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 108 Aliso Ridge Loop offers parking.
Does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Aliso Ridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 108 Aliso Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 108 Aliso Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Aliso Ridge Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Aliso Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Aliso Ridge Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
