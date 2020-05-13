Amenities

1 Bolero Available 06/01/19 Fabulous Luxury Home in Pacific Hills ~ - Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, luxury view home perched on ultra-premium lot at the end of quiet cul-de-sac in highly sought after Pacific Hills development! Dramatic curb appeal with mature landscaping! Magnificent floor plan features soaring vaulted ceilings, a myriad of large windows & fabulous enhancements such as travertine flooring, chair rails & multiple ceiling fans. Beautiful open gourmet kitchen with center island, eating area and butlers' pantry/wine bar. Gorgeous entertainers' yard.



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



No Pet Policy



Requirements -



- 620 and above credit score

- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income

- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income.

- Any person over the age of 18 is required to apply



