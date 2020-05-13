Amenities
1 Bolero Available 06/01/19 Fabulous Luxury Home in Pacific Hills ~ - Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, luxury view home perched on ultra-premium lot at the end of quiet cul-de-sac in highly sought after Pacific Hills development! Dramatic curb appeal with mature landscaping! Magnificent floor plan features soaring vaulted ceilings, a myriad of large windows & fabulous enhancements such as travertine flooring, chair rails & multiple ceiling fans. Beautiful open gourmet kitchen with center island, eating area and butlers' pantry/wine bar. Gorgeous entertainers' yard.
_____________________________________________________________
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
No Pet Policy
Requirements -
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income.
- Any person over the age of 18 is required to apply
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4911612)