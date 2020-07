Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible alarm system business center conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access key fob access sauna tennis court 24hr maintenance guest suite

NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON TOURS WITH APPOINTMENT.With a Mediterranean architectural influence and modern comforts, The Villa at Marina Harbor is a luxury apartment community located on the beautiful waterfront of Marina Del Rey. Enjoy a mixture of luxury, comfort and convenience, including Smart Home features and spacious floor plans and state-of-the-art fitness studio, five sparkling pools, and proximity to the beach.