All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 9 Coronado Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
9 Coronado Court
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

9 Coronado Court

9 Coronado Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Coronado Court, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Easy to View (see visual tour link) this Beautifully Remodeled Townhome within Manhattan Village: Private guard gated neighborhood with pools, spas, and playground area. We follow California Association of Realtors® Best Practices Guidelines to assist in the safe practice of real estate.
Home is bright and sunny with vaulted ceilings in both master bedroom and living room.

Features 2 bedrooms with bonus room (can be a den, 3rd bedroom, or office). This private patio and two balcony home offers easy living and a wonderful Beach Lifestyle.

The large master suite has a grand master bathroom, ample space in the two custom closets with private balcony.

Custom Designed Travertine Floors.

Kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine rack, double dishwasher. Separate dining. Refrigerator, inside washer and dryer included. Livingroom has fireplace with granite slab and is wired for TV placement above; with double glass doors that lead to a lush spacious patio perfect for outdoor entertaining and to enjoy the ocean breezes. Newer paint and carpeting. Upgrades throughout; steps to pool and spa.

Private 2 car garage w/storage. This home is ready for move in.

Public golf course is adjacent. Close to Manhattan Village, restaurants, shopping, banks, The Point, Manhattan Country Club, movie theaters. Easy access to freeways, LAX, award winning schools, the beach. Please call with questions. Being leased - Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Coronado Court have any available units?
9 Coronado Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9 Coronado Court have?
Some of 9 Coronado Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Coronado Court currently offering any rent specials?
9 Coronado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Coronado Court pet-friendly?
No, 9 Coronado Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 9 Coronado Court offer parking?
Yes, 9 Coronado Court offers parking.
Does 9 Coronado Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Coronado Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Coronado Court have a pool?
Yes, 9 Coronado Court has a pool.
Does 9 Coronado Court have accessible units?
No, 9 Coronado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Coronado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Coronado Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Coronado Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Coronado Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles