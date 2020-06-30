9 Coronado Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

Easy to View (see visual tour link) this Beautifully Remodeled Townhome within Manhattan Village: Private guard gated neighborhood with pools, spas, and playground area. We follow California Association of Realtors® Best Practices Guidelines to assist in the safe practice of real estate.

Home is bright and sunny with vaulted ceilings in both master bedroom and living room.



Features 2 bedrooms with bonus room (can be a den, 3rd bedroom, or office). This private patio and two balcony home offers easy living and a wonderful Beach Lifestyle.



The large master suite has a grand master bathroom, ample space in the two custom closets with private balcony.



Custom Designed Travertine Floors.



Kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine rack, double dishwasher. Separate dining. Refrigerator, inside washer and dryer included. Livingroom has fireplace with granite slab and is wired for TV placement above; with double glass doors that lead to a lush spacious patio perfect for outdoor entertaining and to enjoy the ocean breezes. Newer paint and carpeting. Upgrades throughout; steps to pool and spa.



Private 2 car garage w/storage. This home is ready for move in.



Public golf course is adjacent. Close to Manhattan Village, restaurants, shopping, banks, The Point, Manhattan Country Club, movie theaters. Easy access to freeways, LAX, award winning schools, the beach. Please call with questions. Being leased - Unfurnished.