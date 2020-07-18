All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 511 Pacific Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
511 Pacific Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

511 Pacific Avenue

511 Pacific Ave · (310) 678-7158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

511 Pacific Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 9 Bath · 7961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
elevator
pool table
yoga
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool table
garage
media room
yoga
Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Masterpiece. This One of a Kind Manhattan Beach Hill Section Showcase Home was Thoughtfully Designed for Entertaining and Perfectly Perched to Capture Panoramic, Unblockable, Ocean Views from Catalina to Malibu. The floor plan features Three Open and Spacious Levels that are Meticulously Detailed to embody Pure Opulence. Some of the Luxurious Details include According Style Nana Door Systems Throughout, Ten Seat THX Certified Home Movie Theater, Billiard's Game Room with Full Bar, Guest Quarters, Yoga Studio, Wine Tasting Room, Three-Stop Oversized Elevator, Nuvo Sound System, Four Stone Fireplaces, Four Car Garage with Tremendous Storage, Over the Top Kitchen showcasing Bosch-Wolf-Subzero-Miele Appliances, European Stone and so much more. This is truly a home you do not want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
511 Pacific Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 511 Pacific Avenue's amenities include garage, elevator, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
511 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 511 Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 511 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 511 Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 511 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 511 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 511 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 511 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Pacific Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Pacific Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Pacific Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 511 Pacific Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity