511 Pacific Avenue

Amenities

garage elevator pool table yoga fireplace game room

Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Masterpiece. This One of a Kind Manhattan Beach Hill Section Showcase Home was Thoughtfully Designed for Entertaining and Perfectly Perched to Capture Panoramic, Unblockable, Ocean Views from Catalina to Malibu. The floor plan features Three Open and Spacious Levels that are Meticulously Detailed to embody Pure Opulence. Some of the Luxurious Details include According Style Nana Door Systems Throughout, Ten Seat THX Certified Home Movie Theater, Billiard's Game Room with Full Bar, Guest Quarters, Yoga Studio, Wine Tasting Room, Three-Stop Oversized Elevator, Nuvo Sound System, Four Stone Fireplaces, Four Car Garage with Tremendous Storage, Over the Top Kitchen showcasing Bosch-Wolf-Subzero-Miele Appliances, European Stone and so much more. This is truly a home you do not want to miss.