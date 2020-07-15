426 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new apartment (1 of 3) located on one of the most desired areas in Manhattan Beach Sand Section. 2 bedrooms with 2 baths, New kitchen with high end Thermadore appliances, Grohe fixtures, fireplace, 7" wide plank floors, Central AC controlled by NEST, large city and park view balcony, security system, and more. Dedicated garage parking with extra spot, 60" flat screen TV AND new washer and dryer IN UNIT included.

Must see. Close to town, parks, and the beach. A must see! THIS IS THE LOWER UNIT, 2ND FLOOR.