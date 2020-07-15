All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

426 20th Street

426 20th St
Location

426 20th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new apartment (1 of 3) located on one of the most desired areas in Manhattan Beach Sand Section. 2 bedrooms with 2 baths, New kitchen with high end Thermadore appliances, Grohe fixtures, fireplace, 7" wide plank floors, Central AC controlled by NEST, large city and park view balcony, security system, and more. Dedicated garage parking with extra spot, 60" flat screen TV AND new washer and dryer IN UNIT included.
Must see. Close to town, parks, and the beach. A must see! THIS IS THE LOWER UNIT, 2ND FLOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 20th Street have any available units?
426 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 426 20th Street have?
Some of 426 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 426 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 426 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 426 20th Street offers parking.
Does 426 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 20th Street have a pool?
No, 426 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 426 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 426 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 20th Street has units with air conditioning.
