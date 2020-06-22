All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 3601 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
3601 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:12 PM

3601 Manhattan Avenue

3601 Manhattan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3601 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beach living at it's finest. Luxury 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath. Ocean Views from living room, kitchen and master bedroom. FULLY FURNISHED with high-end design. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Living room has wood beamed ceilings, custom fireplace with sand/shells from the Fiji Islands, built-in media center made from exotic Wenge wood with a flat screen TV. Top of the line stereo system. Spacious balcony ready for watching the sunset, with a BBQ included. Gourmet kitchen with honed Travertine counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a Thermador Range and U-Line wine cooler. Bathrooms are completed in "Ann Saks" & "Walker Zanger" tile, and the master bath has a steam & rain shower and a spa tub. Large master suite with sitting area, private deck and drop-down TV projection screen. Large two car garage, plus carport. The beach is 4 doors down and 2 blocks up is the North End and The Local Yolk for coffee and breakfast. Perfect Manhattan Beach living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
3601 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3601 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 3601 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3601 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 3601 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3601 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3601 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles