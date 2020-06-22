3601 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Beach living at it's finest. Luxury 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath. Ocean Views from living room, kitchen and master bedroom. FULLY FURNISHED with high-end design. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Living room has wood beamed ceilings, custom fireplace with sand/shells from the Fiji Islands, built-in media center made from exotic Wenge wood with a flat screen TV. Top of the line stereo system. Spacious balcony ready for watching the sunset, with a BBQ included. Gourmet kitchen with honed Travertine counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a Thermador Range and U-Line wine cooler. Bathrooms are completed in "Ann Saks" & "Walker Zanger" tile, and the master bath has a steam & rain shower and a spa tub. Large master suite with sitting area, private deck and drop-down TV projection screen. Large two car garage, plus carport. The beach is 4 doors down and 2 blocks up is the North End and The Local Yolk for coffee and breakfast. Perfect Manhattan Beach living.