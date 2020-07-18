3316 Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

A magnificent unobstructed panoramic ocean view is yours to enjoy at this four-bedroom, four-bath Manhattan Beach contemporary home located just blocks from the water. Sliding glass doors open from the living room to a wraparound deck, with spa tub and outdoor fireplace, creating a lovely indoor/outdoor experience, and it is perfect for entertaining in style. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a Eurocave 100+ bottle wine refrigerator, a professional 6-burner Thermador stove, double oven, a GE Monogram refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. Additional amenities include a two-car garage, security system, and integrated sound system, everything you need for your perfect coastal retreat.