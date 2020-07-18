All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:57 PM

3316 Crest Drive

3316 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
A magnificent unobstructed panoramic ocean view is yours to enjoy at this four-bedroom, four-bath Manhattan Beach contemporary home located just blocks from the water. Sliding glass doors open from the living room to a wraparound deck, with spa tub and outdoor fireplace, creating a lovely indoor/outdoor experience, and it is perfect for entertaining in style. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a Eurocave 100+ bottle wine refrigerator, a professional 6-burner Thermador stove, double oven, a GE Monogram refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. Additional amenities include a two-car garage, security system, and integrated sound system, everything you need for your perfect coastal retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Crest Drive have any available units?
3316 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3316 Crest Drive have?
Some of 3316 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3316 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3316 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3316 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3316 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
