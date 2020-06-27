321 30th Place

Amenities
Stylish beach hideaway. Remodeled with granite counter tops, brand new hardwood floors throughout except for tiled bathroom floors. Large gas-log fireplace, plantation shutters. Panoramic views from spacious, roof-top deck; perfect for sun-filled days, gorgeous sunsets and casual beach elegance. Large, private master suite on ground level with room for sitting area, walk-in closet, sliding glass door opening to rear deck area. Second bedroom upstairs with its own full bath. Side-by-side washer/dryer located in the two car garage with new epoxy floor. Direct access to house from garage. LED recessed lighting throughout. Newer paint inside and out. Private gated entry. Only 3 blocks to the beach and The Strand for walking, jogging, cycling, surfing, volleyball, etc. Walk to north-end restaurants, yoga studios and shopping. Minutes to LAX.