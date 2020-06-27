All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

321 30th Place

321 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

321 30th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
volleyball court
yoga
Stylish beach hideaway. Remodeled with granite counter tops, brand new hardwood floors throughout except for tiled bathroom floors. Large gas-log fireplace, plantation shutters. Panoramic views from spacious, roof-top deck; perfect for sun-filled days, gorgeous sunsets and casual beach elegance. Large, private master suite on ground level with room for sitting area, walk-in closet, sliding glass door opening to rear deck area. Second bedroom upstairs with its own full bath. Side-by-side washer/dryer located in the two car garage with new epoxy floor. Direct access to house from garage. LED recessed lighting throughout. Newer paint inside and out. Private gated entry. Only 3 blocks to the beach and The Strand for walking, jogging, cycling, surfing, volleyball, etc. Walk to north-end restaurants, yoga studios and shopping. Minutes to LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 30th Place have any available units?
321 30th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 321 30th Place have?
Some of 321 30th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 30th Place currently offering any rent specials?
321 30th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 30th Place pet-friendly?
No, 321 30th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 321 30th Place offer parking?
Yes, 321 30th Place offers parking.
Does 321 30th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 30th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 30th Place have a pool?
No, 321 30th Place does not have a pool.
Does 321 30th Place have accessible units?
No, 321 30th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 321 30th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 30th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 30th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 30th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
