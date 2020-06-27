321 30th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage volleyball court yoga

Stylish beach hideaway. Remodeled with granite counter tops, brand new hardwood floors throughout except for tiled bathroom floors. Large gas-log fireplace, plantation shutters. Panoramic views from spacious, roof-top deck; perfect for sun-filled days, gorgeous sunsets and casual beach elegance. Large, private master suite on ground level with room for sitting area, walk-in closet, sliding glass door opening to rear deck area. Second bedroom upstairs with its own full bath. Side-by-side washer/dryer located in the two car garage with new epoxy floor. Direct access to house from garage. LED recessed lighting throughout. Newer paint inside and out. Private gated entry. Only 3 blocks to the beach and The Strand for walking, jogging, cycling, surfing, volleyball, etc. Walk to north-end restaurants, yoga studios and shopping. Minutes to LAX.