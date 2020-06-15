All apartments in Manhattan Beach
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:56 AM

319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit

319 25th Place · (310) 373-3599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
coffee bar
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, island with stools, and dining nook. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, TV/VCR and access to the bathroom. Just 3 blocks away is the beach, with a great selection of shops, restaurants and coffee bars an easy stroll into downtown Manhattan Beach. Don`t pass this one by! NO SMOKING. NO PETS.
Sleeps 2-4!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4233695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit have any available units?
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit have?
Some of 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit pet-friendly?
No, 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit offer parking?
No, 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit does not offer parking.
Does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
