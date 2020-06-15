Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets coffee bar fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar

319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, island with stools, and dining nook. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, TV/VCR and access to the bathroom. Just 3 blocks away is the beach, with a great selection of shops, restaurants and coffee bars an easy stroll into downtown Manhattan Beach. Don`t pass this one by! NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

Sleeps 2-4!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4233695)