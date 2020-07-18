All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:25 AM

317 4th Street

317 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 4th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
Beautiful and bright with ocean views spanning from Catalina to Malibu. 4 bed, 4 bath property located just 3 blocks from the beach on a walk-street in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand section. The entry level finds a spacious and sunlit open concept living area. A large front patio allows for seamless indoor to outdoor entertaining. Also on the main level is a laundry room and private courtyard off of the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find a second entertaining space, including a wet bar and custom built-ins. The master enjoys a private fireplace, sun deck, and extensive walk in closet as well as vaulted, wood beam ceilings. Marble countertops, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, and plantation shutters throughout add to the many amenities of this property. Two viewing decks, one including a built-in fire pit, are located on either end. Walking distance to the beach and downtown Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 4th Street have any available units?
317 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 317 4th Street have?
Some of 317 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 317 4th Street offer parking?
No, 317 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 4th Street have a pool?
No, 317 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
