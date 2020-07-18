317 4th Street

Amenities

Beautiful and bright with ocean views spanning from Catalina to Malibu. 4 bed, 4 bath property located just 3 blocks from the beach on a walk-street in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand section. The entry level finds a spacious and sunlit open concept living area. A large front patio allows for seamless indoor to outdoor entertaining. Also on the main level is a laundry room and private courtyard off of the kitchen. Upstairs, you will find a second entertaining space, including a wet bar and custom built-ins. The master enjoys a private fireplace, sun deck, and extensive walk in closet as well as vaulted, wood beam ceilings. Marble countertops, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, and plantation shutters throughout add to the many amenities of this property. Two viewing decks, one including a built-in fire pit, are located on either end. Walking distance to the beach and downtown Manhattan.