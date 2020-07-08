All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3112 Maple Avenue.
3112 Maple Avenue

3112 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Maple Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sne8vscaysr40nm/3112%20Maple%20-%20unbranded.mp4?dl=0 European elegance in the Manhattan Tree Section. This spacious 5-bedroom Matt Morris home has been recently remodeled by Reeselynn Designs with characteristics and details one can truly call custom. Materials like French-imported antique limestone and reclaimed 19th century European floor planks combine to make the home unique. High ceilings and several skylights add to the grandeur and natural light of the space, also air conditioned. The gorgeous custom kitchen features commercial grade Sub-Zero, Bosch and Viking appliances, custom inset cabinets by Coastal Cabinets, Currey & Co. lighting fixtures, a walnut butcher block island, a breakfast nook w/ built in storage benches, and much more. Relax in the spacious Master Suite with private deck and beautiful Master Bath and soaking tub. The “dream garage” by Garage Envy will not disappoint, and an additional storage room accessed from the side of the house is the perfect place to corral sandy surfboards and other equipment. Maple is an ideal street to live on in the Tree Section, with no left turn being allowed from Rosecrans, minimizing street traffic. There’s also the perk of proximity: being just minutes from both Pacific Elementary and the Greenbelt, where you can make the safe walk into downtown Manhattan Beach quickly and with ease. With parks like Live Oak, the beach, airport and freeways also close by, the location is hard to beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

