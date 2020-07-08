3112 Maple Avenue.

Amenities

Video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sne8vscaysr40nm/3112%20Maple%20-%20unbranded.mp4?dl=0 European elegance in the Manhattan Tree Section. This spacious 5-bedroom Matt Morris home has been recently remodeled by Reeselynn Designs with characteristics and details one can truly call custom. Materials like French-imported antique limestone and reclaimed 19th century European floor planks combine to make the home unique. High ceilings and several skylights add to the grandeur and natural light of the space, also air conditioned. The gorgeous custom kitchen features commercial grade Sub-Zero, Bosch and Viking appliances, custom inset cabinets by Coastal Cabinets, Currey & Co. lighting fixtures, a walnut butcher block island, a breakfast nook w/ built in storage benches, and much more. Relax in the spacious Master Suite with private deck and beautiful Master Bath and soaking tub. The “dream garage” by Garage Envy will not disappoint, and an additional storage room accessed from the side of the house is the perfect place to corral sandy surfboards and other equipment. Maple is an ideal street to live on in the Tree Section, with no left turn being allowed from Rosecrans, minimizing street traffic. There’s also the perk of proximity: being just minutes from both Pacific Elementary and the Greenbelt, where you can make the safe walk into downtown Manhattan Beach quickly and with ease. With parks like Live Oak, the beach, airport and freeways also close by, the location is hard to beat.