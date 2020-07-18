All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 29 Sausalito Circle W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
29 Sausalito Circle W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29 Sausalito Circle W

29 Sausalito Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

29 Sausalito Circle West, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Manhattan Village Townhome, Premier Plan 7 that has been meticulously updated in an A++ Sought after Golf Course location. Flooded with skylights to bring in natural light, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all and more. The open floor plan seamlessly fuses the dining room, kitchen and living room spaces all while overlooking the expansive golf course views. Additional enclosed den/office space is located just as you enter the front door. This floor plan is ideal with all three bedrooms located upstairs. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closets. Guard Gated community in a beautiful serene and park-like setting, close to Shopping, Restaurants, and all that Manhattan Beach has to offer. Home is being offered furnished with high-end décor or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Sausalito Circle W have any available units?
29 Sausalito Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 29 Sausalito Circle W have?
Some of 29 Sausalito Circle W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Sausalito Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
29 Sausalito Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Sausalito Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 29 Sausalito Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 29 Sausalito Circle W offer parking?
Yes, 29 Sausalito Circle W offers parking.
Does 29 Sausalito Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Sausalito Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Sausalito Circle W have a pool?
No, 29 Sausalito Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 29 Sausalito Circle W have accessible units?
No, 29 Sausalito Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Sausalito Circle W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Sausalito Circle W has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Sausalito Circle W have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Sausalito Circle W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles