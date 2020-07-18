29 Sausalito Circle W

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Manhattan Village Townhome, Premier Plan 7 that has been meticulously updated in an A++ Sought after Golf Course location. Flooded with skylights to bring in natural light, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has it all and more. The open floor plan seamlessly fuses the dining room, kitchen and living room spaces all while overlooking the expansive golf course views. Additional enclosed den/office space is located just as you enter the front door. This floor plan is ideal with all three bedrooms located upstairs. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closets. Guard Gated community in a beautiful serene and park-like setting, close to Shopping, Restaurants, and all that Manhattan Beach has to offer. Home is being offered furnished with high-end décor or unfurnished.