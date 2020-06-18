All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2501 Elm Avenue

2501 Elm Avenue · (310) 379-4444
Location

2501 Elm Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
yoga
Tucked away from the hustle and bustle on Sepulveda Blvd, this newly remodeled home sits on a corner lot in the coveted Tree Section. Updated touches include new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bathroom finishes, paint, and more! One of the property's main features is an over-sized basement, large enough to accommodate a game room, yoga studio, or extra living space. The powder room in the basement was added without permits. Nearby landmarks include the Manhattan Village, Greenbelt, The Point, and plenty of esteemed shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Elm Avenue have any available units?
2501 Elm Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 2501 Elm Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Elm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2501 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Elm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2501 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Elm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
