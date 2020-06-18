2501 Elm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage yoga

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle on Sepulveda Blvd, this newly remodeled home sits on a corner lot in the coveted Tree Section. Updated touches include new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bathroom finishes, paint, and more! One of the property's main features is an over-sized basement, large enough to accommodate a game room, yoga studio, or extra living space. The powder room in the basement was added without permits. Nearby landmarks include the Manhattan Village, Greenbelt, The Point, and plenty of esteemed shops and restaurants!