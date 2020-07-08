All apartments in Manhattan Beach
223 Seaview Street
223 Seaview Street

223 Seaview Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 Seaview Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Short term vacation or corporate rental subject to availability. Super Modern home, with AC, Furnished rental STEPS AWAY to worlds famous El Porto surf beach, has spectacular ocean views from two levels. Upstairs, there is a large great room with comfortable designer sofas. A wall cabinet has a large flat screen television plus fireplace and ½ bathroom. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen, with Viking appliances, a side by side refrigerator, a large granite countertop with island, a dishwasher, a gas stove with oven. The dining area seats 6 with a spectacular ocean view. There is a large master suite with king size bed, flat screen television and a private bathroom with a spa shower. Downstairs, the bedrooms share a full bathroom complete with bathtub. One guestroom with its queen-size bed is a romantic retreat. The other bedroom has also a queen bed with plush bedding. There is family game room on this floor with a flat screen television, and pool table. There is an office area with desk and chair and WIFI. Wash, Dryer and 2 car garage + ¾ bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Seaview Street have any available units?
223 Seaview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 223 Seaview Street have?
Some of 223 Seaview Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Seaview Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 Seaview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Seaview Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 Seaview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 223 Seaview Street offer parking?
Yes, 223 Seaview Street offers parking.
Does 223 Seaview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Seaview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Seaview Street have a pool?
No, 223 Seaview Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 Seaview Street have accessible units?
No, 223 Seaview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Seaview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Seaview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Seaview Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 Seaview Street has units with air conditioning.

