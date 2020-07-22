221 36th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities yoga

Panoramic Ocean Views in a Prime Location - Property Id: 321622



Location! Views! Location! Views! Just Remodeled. .. Do not miss this one of a kind home! If you're looking for a PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW beach house, look no further. This amazing home has some of the best Ocean, Sand and White Water views in Manhattan Beach. If you want to be 1 block from the sand so you can dip your toes in the water every day, look no further. If you want to be 1 block from great restaurants, chic boutiques, yoga studios and local beach shops, look no further. If you want to be able to pop in and out of town quickly, look no further. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, single family residence is not only spacious but also has great energy and flow. The floor plan is also light, bright and drenched in sunlight! Live the ultimate beach life and trade in your car for a beach cruiser and flip flops.

