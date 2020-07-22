All apartments in Manhattan Beach
221 36th St

221 36th Street · (310) 913-2320
Location

221 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $11999 · Avail. now

$11,999

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
yoga
Panoramic Ocean Views in a Prime Location - Property Id: 321622

Location! Views! Location! Views! Just Remodeled. .. Do not miss this one of a kind home! If you're looking for a PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW beach house, look no further. This amazing home has some of the best Ocean, Sand and White Water views in Manhattan Beach. If you want to be 1 block from the sand so you can dip your toes in the water every day, look no further. If you want to be 1 block from great restaurants, chic boutiques, yoga studios and local beach shops, look no further. If you want to be able to pop in and out of town quickly, look no further. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, single family residence is not only spacious but also has great energy and flow. The floor plan is also light, bright and drenched in sunlight! Live the ultimate beach life and trade in your car for a beach cruiser and flip flops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/221-36th-st-manhattan-beach-ca/321622
Property Id 321622

(RLNE5961620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 36th St have any available units?
221 36th St has a unit available for $11,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 36th St have?
Some of 221 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
221 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 221 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 221 36th St offer parking?
No, 221 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 221 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 36th St have a pool?
No, 221 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 221 36th St have accessible units?
No, 221 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 36th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 36th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 36th St does not have units with air conditioning.
