Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
220 35th Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

220 35th Street

220 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 35th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Exciting beach home in popular North Manhattan Beach, minutes from LAX, seconds from the engrossing Pacific Ocean and milliseconds from shops and restaurants. Constructed by innovative builder, Steve Lazar, for himself originally, this home boasts panoramic ocean views from Malibu to Catalina, top of the line appliances, custom lighting and audio system, many built-ins, a smart-home automation system and you name it. First class all the way with designer touches everywhere. The ground floor has a den which opens via Nana doors to the front patio on a walk street. The patio includes a waterfall emanating from a “river” which meanders it’s way down the side of the house from the 8’ front door and a fire pit for those romantic nights by the melodic ocean. The second floor has 4 bedrooms; a master suit with a sitting area, balcony and a comfy den by the other 3 bedrooms. The living area on the top has Nanawall retractable glass doors which open to a balcony with WOW ocean views, a dining room and kitchen, also with ocean ganders. The den by the kitchen overlooks a balcony with a built-in bbq and once again, that ever-present Pacific ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 35th Street have any available units?
220 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 220 35th Street have?
Some of 220 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 220 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 35th Street offers parking.
Does 220 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 35th Street have a pool?
No, 220 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

