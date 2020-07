Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great, completely remodeled down to the stud 1bed/1bath in Manhattan Beach steps to the sand. Enjoy your own private deck, own washer and dryer in unit, and garage parking for 1 car and park a 2nd car in tandem. Make this place your new 2019 home and enjoy the beach life.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4604003)