Manhattan Beach, CA
1756 2nd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

1756 2nd Street

1756 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1756 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
A designer Mediterranean home with a spacious layout. It has 6 larger bedrooms and open floor plan with separate living, dining, and family room that opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen is luxuriously appointed with stainless steel appliances and large island looking out into the a step up private backyard. 5 other bedrooms fit neatly on the 2nd floor offering plenty of privacy for all. The house comes with all the modern features one expects from a brand new home in Manhattan Beach such as granite counter tops, hardwood and travertine floors throughout with decorative inserts, recessed lighting, and much more. Take a peak and I know you will decide to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 2nd Street have any available units?
1756 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1756 2nd Street have?
Some of 1756 2nd Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1756 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1756 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1756 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1756 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1756 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1756 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1756 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1756 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
