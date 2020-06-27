1756 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A designer Mediterranean home with a spacious layout. It has 6 larger bedrooms and open floor plan with separate living, dining, and family room that opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen is luxuriously appointed with stainless steel appliances and large island looking out into the a step up private backyard. 5 other bedrooms fit neatly on the 2nd floor offering plenty of privacy for all. The house comes with all the modern features one expects from a brand new home in Manhattan Beach such as granite counter tops, hardwood and travertine floors throughout with decorative inserts, recessed lighting, and much more. Take a peak and I know you will decide to stay.