1721 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated basketball court fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit bbq/grill garage

Welcome Home!



1721 Walnut is a 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3125 square foot home on a spacious 4483 square foot lot in the heart of the tree section. This home has had a single family occupant since it was built in 2003 by Mike Zivic. It sits on the high point of a quiet residential street with great neighbors on all sides. The home is one block from Pacific Elementary School which also serves as the pick-up point for various local school buses. It is 2 blocks from American Martyrs School. The kitchen was completely remodeled in 2017 and features Thermador appliances throughout. Customized garage cabinets were installed by Garage Envy and two Tesla chargers are installed in the garage. The driveway has a built in basketball hoop with glass backboard. There is a "Doggy Door" leading to a fully enclosed side yard. The backyard was redone by Steve Italiano and has travertine marble, granite bar counters, fire pit, built in bbq with warming oven, and water feature. The interior design is by Bungalo Design. The home is offered fully furnished.