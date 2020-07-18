All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1721 Walnut Avenue

1721 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
fire pit
bbq/grill
Welcome Home!

1721 Walnut is a 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3125 square foot home on a spacious 4483 square foot lot in the heart of the tree section. This home has had a single family occupant since it was built in 2003 by Mike Zivic. It sits on the high point of a quiet residential street with great neighbors on all sides. The home is one block from Pacific Elementary School which also serves as the pick-up point for various local school buses. It is 2 blocks from American Martyrs School. The kitchen was completely remodeled in 2017 and features Thermador appliances throughout. Customized garage cabinets were installed by Garage Envy and two Tesla chargers are installed in the garage. The driveway has a built in basketball hoop with glass backboard. There is a "Doggy Door" leading to a fully enclosed side yard. The backyard was redone by Steve Italiano and has travertine marble, granite bar counters, fire pit, built in bbq with warming oven, and water feature. The interior design is by Bungalo Design. The home is offered fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
1721 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1721 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 1721 Walnut Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1721 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 1721 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1721 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1721 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Walnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
