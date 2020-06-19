16 Monterey Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room. New shaker style white kitchen cabinets with glass backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. Completely custom and redone top to bottom in 2017/2018: new roof, new furnace and AC, new kitchen, new bathroom, new custom lighting, flooring and patio. Large private front yard makes this feel like a single family house, with south-facing patio perfect for entertaining, kids playing or relaxing. Attached 2 car garage with tons of built-in storage. Enjoy the community pools, a Park and 5 jacuzzi. 24 hours Guard at entrance and security on wheels. Close to Meadows Elementary, Marriott hotel, Golf Course, MB Country Club and Manhattan Village Mall. Only 5 minutes away from the 405 and close to everything. Great location! Tenant is responsible utilites bills. Owner pays trash, tenants pay for other utilities



Honng Li 805-259-9142 Northwest btokers