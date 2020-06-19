All apartments in Manhattan Beach
16 Monterey Court

16 Monterey Ct · (805) 259-9142
Location

16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room. New shaker style white kitchen cabinets with glass backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. Completely custom and redone top to bottom in 2017/2018: new roof, new furnace and AC, new kitchen, new bathroom, new custom lighting, flooring and patio. Large private front yard makes this feel like a single family house, with south-facing patio perfect for entertaining, kids playing or relaxing. Attached 2 car garage with tons of built-in storage. Enjoy the community pools, a Park and 5 jacuzzi. 24 hours Guard at entrance and security on wheels. Close to Meadows Elementary, Marriott hotel, Golf Course, MB Country Club and Manhattan Village Mall. Only 5 minutes away from the 405 and close to everything. Great location! Tenant is responsible utilites bills. Owner pays trash, tenants pay for other utilities

Honng Li 805-259-9142 Northwest btokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Monterey Court have any available units?
16 Monterey Court has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Monterey Court have?
Some of 16 Monterey Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Monterey Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Monterey Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Monterey Court pet-friendly?
No, 16 Monterey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 16 Monterey Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Monterey Court does offer parking.
Does 16 Monterey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Monterey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Monterey Court have a pool?
Yes, 16 Monterey Court has a pool.
Does 16 Monterey Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Monterey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Monterey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Monterey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Monterey Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Monterey Court has units with air conditioning.
