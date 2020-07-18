1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Manhattan Beach Condominium Rental! - This private and quiet Manhattan Beach condominium is in a great location directly across Polliwog Park and only 1 1/2 miles to the Manhattan Beach Pier. In addition, the Manhattan Beach Civic Center, Middle School, Art Center and Academy are located directly nearby! You will experience unbelievable weather at this excellent location! This perfect rental is a two-bedroom/one and one-half bathroom. The intimate condo community has one garage parking space and provides one storage unit per tenant. The renovated kitchen has a refrigerator, stove/oven with vent hood, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The downstairs bathroom has also been updated with a stand alone sink with granite counter. The unit has new hardwood, tile and new carpet flooring and central heating. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent. In unit washer/dryer. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.



No Pets Allowed



