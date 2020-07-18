All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C

1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Manhattan Beach Condominium Rental! - This private and quiet Manhattan Beach condominium is in a great location directly across Polliwog Park and only 1 1/2 miles to the Manhattan Beach Pier. In addition, the Manhattan Beach Civic Center, Middle School, Art Center and Academy are located directly nearby! You will experience unbelievable weather at this excellent location! This perfect rental is a two-bedroom/one and one-half bathroom. The intimate condo community has one garage parking space and provides one storage unit per tenant. The renovated kitchen has a refrigerator, stove/oven with vent hood, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The downstairs bathroom has also been updated with a stand alone sink with granite counter. The unit has new hardwood, tile and new carpet flooring and central heating. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent. In unit washer/dryer. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3216054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C have any available units?
1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C have?
Some of 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C offers parking.
Does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C have a pool?
No, 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C have accessible units?
No, 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Manhattan Beach Boulevard #C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles