1524 9th Street

Amenities
Luxurious, custom built in '05, nearly 4,400 sq ft Mediterranean home on full lot with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a large
backyard. It is situated in the heart of the desirable part of E. Manhattan on an attractive flat street with a southern exposure.
This home features: air conditioning, granite counters, wine cooler, wet bar, crown molding, Brazilian cherry wood distressed
flooring, travertine marble flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 ovens, 3 car garage, chandeliers, skylights, high ceilings, FIOS
high speed wiring and much much more.