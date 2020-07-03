1524 9th Street

Amenities

Luxurious, custom built in '05, nearly 4,400 sq ft Mediterranean home on full lot with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a large

backyard. It is situated in the heart of the desirable part of E. Manhattan on an attractive flat street with a southern exposure.

This home features: air conditioning, granite counters, wine cooler, wet bar, crown molding, Brazilian cherry wood distressed

flooring, travertine marble flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 ovens, 3 car garage, chandeliers, skylights, high ceilings, FIOS

high speed wiring and much much more.