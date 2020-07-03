All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1524 9th Street

1524 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious, custom built in '05, nearly 4,400 sq ft Mediterranean home on full lot with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a large
backyard. It is situated in the heart of the desirable part of E. Manhattan on an attractive flat street with a southern exposure.
This home features: air conditioning, granite counters, wine cooler, wet bar, crown molding, Brazilian cherry wood distressed
flooring, travertine marble flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 ovens, 3 car garage, chandeliers, skylights, high ceilings, FIOS
high speed wiring and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 9th Street have any available units?
1524 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1524 9th Street have?
Some of 1524 9th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1524 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1524 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1524 9th Street offers parking.
Does 1524 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1524 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1524 9th Street has units with air conditioning.

