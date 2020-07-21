1505 Crest Drive

Amenities

Great location 1 block to the beach & 1 block to downtown Manhattan Beach. Walk or bike to local restaurants & shops and enjoy the beach lifestyle.



This 3 bedroom beach home (1 1/2 Bath) was remodeled in 2006 with nice finishes. Private 2 garage parking with extra space in front. Private laundry area with washer & dryer. Nice deck for lounging and peak-a-boo ocean views from the upstairs. Fireplace in Living Rm and a fully equipped Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Newer copper plumbing throughout, vinyl dual paned windows, and air conditioning. The home is clean and is in an A+ location in the heart of Downtown MB close to the best of the beach!