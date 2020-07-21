All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM

1505 Crest Drive

1505 Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Crest Dr, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location 1 block to the beach & 1 block to downtown Manhattan Beach. Walk or bike to local restaurants & shops and enjoy the beach lifestyle.

This 3 bedroom beach home (1 1/2 Bath) was remodeled in 2006 with nice finishes. Private 2 garage parking with extra space in front. Private laundry area with washer & dryer. Nice deck for lounging and peak-a-boo ocean views from the upstairs. Fireplace in Living Rm and a fully equipped Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Newer copper plumbing throughout, vinyl dual paned windows, and air conditioning. The home is clean and is in an A+ location in the heart of Downtown MB close to the best of the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Crest Drive have any available units?
1505 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1505 Crest Drive have?
Some of 1505 Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1505 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1505 Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.
