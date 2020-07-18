1450 12th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unfurnished 1,000 square foot apartment in the Eastside Manhattan Beach neighborhood in Manhattan Beach, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, covered parking, and is located within a top-rated school district. Inside, the apartment boasts electric heating for climate control and full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors. The lovely kitchen is surrounded by smooth granite countertops, stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to multiple wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, a shared laundry room is available. Good news for animal lovers, pets are allowed on this property. Come and book a showing now!



Nearby parks:

Polliwog Park and Manhattan Heights Park



Nearby Schools:

Manhattan Beach Middle School - 0.3 miles, 10/10

Pacific Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 9/10

Meadows Avenue Elementary School - 0.21 miles, 9/10

Aurelia Pennekamp Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

126 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

232 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles

8 Line 8 - 0.5 miles



