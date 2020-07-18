1312 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Designed by Louie Tomaro and built by Moloney Construction in 2018, this 5 bed/7 bath stunner in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section can be yours for the summer! 4,444 SF located on 5-levels, 180 degree unblockable ocean & pier views, theatre/study. Located in heart of Downtown Manhattan Beach. 8-car parking with ability to add 2 more with lifts (garage has 12’ clear). Nespa designed custom infinity pool/spa on roof overlooking ocean. Heated floors throughout, including exterior pool deck. 4-stop elevator serving all floors. Miele appliances, Double ovens, Warming Drawer, Dual Dishwashers, 391-bottle custom wine Cellar. Dual-station laundry rooms on separate levels. Life Source whole-home water filtration system. Otiima minimal frame sliding doors with flush tracks. Fleetwood windows throughout. Redundant 5-zone heating and AC system. Lutron lighting/window control system. Savant controls for Audio, Window Coverings, Pool, AC, etc. 7” wide – Select Grade White Oak Flooring / Grey Limestone throughout. Custom BBQ area with built-in DCS bbq and storage. Arcadia front door system with custom 11’ pivot door. Steam shower serving Master Bath. Separate workroom off garage. (2) Tesla Powerwall batteries for power storage/emergency power outages. Separate solar system installed to heat boiler for pool temp. Vaulted 11’ ceilings in Master Bedroom. Security system with cameras, motion sensors, perimeter lighting sensors. Internal water drains / entire house.