1312 Manhattan Avenue

Location

1312 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4444 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Designed by Louie Tomaro and built by Moloney Construction in 2018, this 5 bed/7 bath stunner in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section can be yours for the summer! 4,444 SF located on 5-levels, 180 degree unblockable ocean & pier views, theatre/study. Located in heart of Downtown Manhattan Beach. 8-car parking with ability to add 2 more with lifts (garage has 12’ clear). Nespa designed custom infinity pool/spa on roof overlooking ocean. Heated floors throughout, including exterior pool deck. 4-stop elevator serving all floors. Miele appliances, Double ovens, Warming Drawer, Dual Dishwashers, 391-bottle custom wine Cellar. Dual-station laundry rooms on separate levels. Life Source whole-home water filtration system. Otiima minimal frame sliding doors with flush tracks. Fleetwood windows throughout. Redundant 5-zone heating and AC system. Lutron lighting/window control system. Savant controls for Audio, Window Coverings, Pool, AC, etc. 7” wide – Select Grade White Oak Flooring / Grey Limestone throughout. Custom BBQ area with built-in DCS bbq and storage. Arcadia front door system with custom 11’ pivot door. Steam shower serving Master Bath. Separate workroom off garage. (2) Tesla Powerwall batteries for power storage/emergency power outages. Separate solar system installed to heat boiler for pool temp. Vaulted 11’ ceilings in Master Bedroom. Security system with cameras, motion sensors, perimeter lighting sensors. Internal water drains / entire house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
1312 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1312 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 1312 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1312 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1312 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Manhattan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1312 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1312 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1312 Manhattan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
