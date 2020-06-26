1309 MANHATTAN Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy ocean breeze and views from every room through floor to ceiling glass walls and expansive balconies in this contemporary furnished home in the South Sand section of Manhattan Beach. Grand entrance and gentle slope stairs lead to a second level featuring 3 private bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a master suite with balcony and partial ocean views. The higher elevation offers views to Manhattan Beach Pier from the cozy bedrooms. A third and top level opens up to a main living space with great living room displaying whitewater ocean views, an outdoor balcony and open-concept gourmet kitchen equipped w/ large island, Thermador refrigerator and Viking stove. An adjoining dining area makes this space perfect for entertaining. 2-car attached garage completes a convenient beach lifestyle along w/ utility basement with laundry, bonus room and access to all floors via elevator. Available for move-in after September 3rd. Please do not disturb current occupants.