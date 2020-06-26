All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1309 MANHATTAN Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

1309 MANHATTAN Avenue

1309 Manhattan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy ocean breeze and views from every room through floor to ceiling glass walls and expansive balconies in this contemporary furnished home in the South Sand section of Manhattan Beach. Grand entrance and gentle slope stairs lead to a second level featuring 3 private bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a master suite with balcony and partial ocean views. The higher elevation offers views to Manhattan Beach Pier from the cozy bedrooms. A third and top level opens up to a main living space with great living room displaying whitewater ocean views, an outdoor balcony and open-concept gourmet kitchen equipped w/ large island, Thermador refrigerator and Viking stove. An adjoining dining area makes this space perfect for entertaining. 2-car attached garage completes a convenient beach lifestyle along w/ utility basement with laundry, bonus room and access to all floors via elevator. Available for move-in after September 3rd. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue have any available units?
1309 MANHATTAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue have?
Some of 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1309 MANHATTAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 MANHATTAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
