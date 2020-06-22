129 Gull Street

Amenities

Furnished Short- or long-term Duplex, top unit, three houses to El Porto surf beach, completely remodeled, 2 bed 2 bath with Air Conditioning. Custom designed, high-end property Zen chic meets beach sophistication. All furnishings have been custom designed with natural fabrics, white wood and neutral shades of beige, grey and white. Enter a flight of stairs to a large great room with white oak wood floors and white wood cabinets. Living area to include sectional with large 70-inch flat screen plus office area with Bo Bridges artwork. There is a large island that has seating for 6 with sliders that open to watch sunsets or allow the fresh ocean breeze to enter the room. The kitchen has custom cabinets, build in refrigerator, wine refrigerator, stove with griddle and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a King size bed, dresser, flat screen TV, large closet and master bath with walk-in shower. The second bedroom also includes a king size bed, Flat screen TV and large closets plus ¾ bathroom across the hall. There is a washer and dryer in the unit plus a 2-car garage plus outdoor shower. Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments, Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Rates subject to change without notice