All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 129 Gull Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
129 Gull Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

129 Gull Street

129 Gull Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

129 Gull Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished Short- or long-term Duplex, top unit, three houses to El Porto surf beach, completely remodeled, 2 bed 2 bath with Air Conditioning. Custom designed, high-end property Zen chic meets beach sophistication. All furnishings have been custom designed with natural fabrics, white wood and neutral shades of beige, grey and white. Enter a flight of stairs to a large great room with white oak wood floors and white wood cabinets. Living area to include sectional with large 70-inch flat screen plus office area with Bo Bridges artwork. There is a large island that has seating for 6 with sliders that open to watch sunsets or allow the fresh ocean breeze to enter the room. The kitchen has custom cabinets, build in refrigerator, wine refrigerator, stove with griddle and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a King size bed, dresser, flat screen TV, large closet and master bath with walk-in shower. The second bedroom also includes a king size bed, Flat screen TV and large closets plus ¾ bathroom across the hall. There is a washer and dryer in the unit plus a 2-car garage plus outdoor shower. Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments, Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Rates subject to change without notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Gull Street have any available units?
129 Gull Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 129 Gull Street have?
Some of 129 Gull Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Gull Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Gull Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Gull Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 Gull Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 129 Gull Street offer parking?
Yes, 129 Gull Street offers parking.
Does 129 Gull Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Gull Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Gull Street have a pool?
No, 129 Gull Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Gull Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Gull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Gull Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Gull Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Gull Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Gull Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles