All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 112 Seaview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
112 Seaview Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:12 AM

112 Seaview Street

112 Seaview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 Seaview Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
While everyone else is driving home, you will be kicking your feet up in this cozy beach cottage located on Ocean Drive across the street from the Strand in El Porto Manhattan Beach. Award winning schools, world class surfing, stunning beaches, walkable restaurants and yoga studios and an ideal commuters location make this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home an amazing lease opportunity. Additionally it offers convenient and rare 2 car garage parking. Recently updated wood floors really help showcase this beachy home. Enjoy the sounds of the Pacific as your day comes to an end and take a moment to enjoy another beautiful sunset while kicking back on your covered upper deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Seaview Street have any available units?
112 Seaview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 112 Seaview Street have?
Some of 112 Seaview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Seaview Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Seaview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Seaview Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Seaview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 112 Seaview Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Seaview Street offers parking.
Does 112 Seaview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Seaview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Seaview Street have a pool?
No, 112 Seaview Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Seaview Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Seaview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Seaview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Seaview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Seaview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Seaview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles