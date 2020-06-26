112 Seaview Street

Amenities

While everyone else is driving home, you will be kicking your feet up in this cozy beach cottage located on Ocean Drive across the street from the Strand in El Porto Manhattan Beach. Award winning schools, world class surfing, stunning beaches, walkable restaurants and yoga studios and an ideal commuters location make this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home an amazing lease opportunity. Additionally it offers convenient and rare 2 car garage parking. Recently updated wood floors really help showcase this beachy home. Enjoy the sounds of the Pacific as your day comes to an end and take a moment to enjoy another beautiful sunset while kicking back on your covered upper deck.