All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1016 JOHN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1016 JOHN Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:44 PM

1016 JOHN Street

1016 John Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1016 John Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
JULY RENTAL ONLY 30 DAYS - Welcome to this custom home by designer Jill Johnson of Waterleaf Interiors in the desirable Hill Section. Walk to town or the beach from this beautiful, coastal traditional home boasting 5 spacious bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms, two living rooms, separate dining room, and an entertainer's dream kitchen. Unparalleled design elements showcase the upper living room with vaulted ceilings and custom pocket doors that open seamlessly to the private deck overlooking the serene backyard. The gourmet open kitchen with impressive center island has seating for four and features Neolith Calcutta marble countertops, brass fixtures, luxury Subzero appliances and a stunning white La Cornue range. The master suite on the main floor has vaulted ceilings, designer walk-in closet and a beautiful en suite bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub. Downstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including one en suite, plus laundry room, a mudroom and 3 car garage. Fully Furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 JOHN Street have any available units?
1016 JOHN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1016 JOHN Street have?
Some of 1016 JOHN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 JOHN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 JOHN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 JOHN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1016 JOHN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1016 JOHN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1016 JOHN Street offers parking.
Does 1016 JOHN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 JOHN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 JOHN Street have a pool?
No, 1016 JOHN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 JOHN Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 JOHN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 JOHN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 JOHN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 JOHN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 JOHN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles