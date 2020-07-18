1016 JOHN Street

Amenities

JULY RENTAL ONLY 30 DAYS - Welcome to this custom home by designer Jill Johnson of Waterleaf Interiors in the desirable Hill Section. Walk to town or the beach from this beautiful, coastal traditional home boasting 5 spacious bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms, two living rooms, separate dining room, and an entertainer's dream kitchen. Unparalleled design elements showcase the upper living room with vaulted ceilings and custom pocket doors that open seamlessly to the private deck overlooking the serene backyard. The gourmet open kitchen with impressive center island has seating for four and features Neolith Calcutta marble countertops, brass fixtures, luxury Subzero appliances and a stunning white La Cornue range. The master suite on the main floor has vaulted ceilings, designer walk-in closet and a beautiful en suite bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub. Downstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including one en suite, plus laundry room, a mudroom and 3 car garage. Fully Furnished