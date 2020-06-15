424 Marine Avenue

Amenities
Spectacular Townhome Located in A+ Manhattan Beach Sand Section! Property is in Pristine Condition; Built in 2006 by Ken
Johnson but shows like a New Home. Mediterranean Design and Open Floor Plan Offers a Tranquil Environment where You Can
Enjoy Wonderful Ocean Views from Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom and Two Decks! High End Finishes Throughout
Including Walnut Hardwood Floors, Viking Appliances, Built in Sono's Speaker System in Living room, Patios and Master
Bathroom, Two Stop Dumbwaiter, Gas Fireplace, Central Vac, Spacious Master Bath with Jacuzzi Tub and Many More. Features a
Two Car Garage with Ample Storage as well as Parking for Three Additional Cars on the Driveway. Ideally Located just a Couple
Short Blocks from the Strand, therefore your Convenience Options are Endless! Easy Walk or Bike into Downtown MB or El Porto
and a Block Away from Grandview School.