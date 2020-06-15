All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
424 Marine Avenue
424 Marine Avenue

424 Marine Avenue · (310) 378-9494
Location

424 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular Townhome Located in A+ Manhattan Beach Sand Section! Property is in Pristine Condition; Built in 2006 by Ken
Johnson but shows like a New Home. Mediterranean Design and Open Floor Plan Offers a Tranquil Environment where You Can
Enjoy Wonderful Ocean Views from Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom and Two Decks! High End Finishes Throughout
Including Walnut Hardwood Floors, Viking Appliances, Built in Sono's Speaker System in Living room, Patios and Master
Bathroom, Two Stop Dumbwaiter, Gas Fireplace, Central Vac, Spacious Master Bath with Jacuzzi Tub and Many More. Features a
Two Car Garage with Ample Storage as well as Parking for Three Additional Cars on the Driveway. Ideally Located just a Couple
Short Blocks from the Strand, therefore your Convenience Options are Endless! Easy Walk or Bike into Downtown MB or El Porto
and a Block Away from Grandview School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Marine Avenue have any available units?
424 Marine Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 424 Marine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 Marine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 424 Marine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 424 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 424 Marine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 424 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Marine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 424 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 424 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Marine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Marine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
