424 Marine Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Townhome Located in A+ Manhattan Beach Sand Section! Property is in Pristine Condition; Built in 2006 by Ken

Johnson but shows like a New Home. Mediterranean Design and Open Floor Plan Offers a Tranquil Environment where You Can

Enjoy Wonderful Ocean Views from Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom and Two Decks! High End Finishes Throughout

Including Walnut Hardwood Floors, Viking Appliances, Built in Sono's Speaker System in Living room, Patios and Master

Bathroom, Two Stop Dumbwaiter, Gas Fireplace, Central Vac, Spacious Master Bath with Jacuzzi Tub and Many More. Features a

Two Car Garage with Ample Storage as well as Parking for Three Additional Cars on the Driveway. Ideally Located just a Couple

Short Blocks from the Strand, therefore your Convenience Options are Endless! Easy Walk or Bike into Downtown MB or El Porto

and a Block Away from Grandview School.