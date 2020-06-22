1305 Wendy Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Fabulous home that has been upgraded throughout. Hardwood floors in most rooms, newer kitchen w/ butcher-block counter tops & updated bathrooms. The floorplan also has an open library /den / game room that's a nice addition to the family room and bedrooms. A totally comfortable floor-plan that works for the whole family, plus it's light and bright throughout. Perfect location because it's close to the BEST MB schools, Pollywog Park, shopping and also easy access to the freeway. Come and enjoy this family friendly neighborhood and experience the soft ocean breezes and all that MB has to offer!