Manhattan Beach, CA
1305 Wendy Way
1305 Wendy Way

1305 Wendy Way · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Wendy Way, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Fabulous home that has been upgraded throughout. Hardwood floors in most rooms, newer kitchen w/ butcher-block counter tops & updated bathrooms. The floorplan also has an open library /den / game room that's a nice addition to the family room and bedrooms. A totally comfortable floor-plan that works for the whole family, plus it's light and bright throughout. Perfect location because it's close to the BEST MB schools, Pollywog Park, shopping and also easy access to the freeway. Come and enjoy this family friendly neighborhood and experience the soft ocean breezes and all that MB has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Wendy Way have any available units?
1305 Wendy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1305 Wendy Way have?
Some of 1305 Wendy Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Wendy Way currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Wendy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Wendy Way pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Wendy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1305 Wendy Way offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Wendy Way offers parking.
Does 1305 Wendy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Wendy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Wendy Way have a pool?
No, 1305 Wendy Way does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Wendy Way have accessible units?
No, 1305 Wendy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Wendy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Wendy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Wendy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Wendy Way does not have units with air conditioning.
