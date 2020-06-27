All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

1521 11th Street

1521 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has a free flowing open floor plan. The high ceilings and tall windows make it a bright and airy space. As you enter, you will find a nicely tiled entry adjoined to a bedroom with an attached bath on the first floor. A few steps you will into the grand living room that opens up to the 2nd floor roof . A nicely detailed fireplace adds to the hand scraped Walnut Stained hardwood. The dining room overlooks the living room big enough for a large dinner table. Nicely placed family room, powder, and kitchen complete the first floor. The pinwheel travertine floors stretch across the floor to give a feel of beautiful rug. The kitchen is well appointed with top of the line stainless steel appliances. A short flight of stairs you will find the laundry and all the bedrooms. Sitting up high on hill gives the benefit of a looking at East Manhattan City Lights. Have look today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 11th Street have any available units?
1521 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1521 11th Street have?
Some of 1521 11th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1521 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1521 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1521 11th Street offers parking.
Does 1521 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1521 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
