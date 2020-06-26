All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3300 Alma Avenue
3300 Alma Avenue

3300 Alma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
hot tub
Spectacular Three Story Luxury Ocean-view Property with over 3,492 Sq. Ft. of Living Space. This highly upgraded 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath single family home is located in one of the most ideal locations in Manhattan Beach. Prime corner lot custom built in 2002. Easy access, walking distance to the beach. The open gourmet kitchen with Subzero Refrigerator and Viking Stainless Steel includes a large kitchen island open to the family room with breathtaking picturesque ocean views. The entire top floor is an entertainer's dream with ocean view decks, gourmet kitchen overlooking the family room, dining and living areas. The master suite is sure to impress with ocean views, stunning spa-style bath, and a large walk-in closet. On the lowest level is an intimate 2nd family room / Bonus Room which includes a pool table and a murphy bed. Lower level also features an extra bedroom and bath perfect for a guest or in-law. Laundry Room is also located on the lower level. Property also includes an Elevator that stops at all levels. Fully Furnished! Summer Rates are $15,000 / month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Alma Avenue have any available units?
3300 Alma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3300 Alma Avenue have?
Some of 3300 Alma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Alma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Alma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Alma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Alma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3300 Alma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Alma Avenue offers parking.
Does 3300 Alma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Alma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Alma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3300 Alma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Alma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3300 Alma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Alma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Alma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Alma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Alma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
