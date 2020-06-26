3300 Alma Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool table hot tub

Spectacular Three Story Luxury Ocean-view Property with over 3,492 Sq. Ft. of Living Space. This highly upgraded 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath single family home is located in one of the most ideal locations in Manhattan Beach. Prime corner lot custom built in 2002. Easy access, walking distance to the beach. The open gourmet kitchen with Subzero Refrigerator and Viking Stainless Steel includes a large kitchen island open to the family room with breathtaking picturesque ocean views. The entire top floor is an entertainer's dream with ocean view decks, gourmet kitchen overlooking the family room, dining and living areas. The master suite is sure to impress with ocean views, stunning spa-style bath, and a large walk-in closet. On the lowest level is an intimate 2nd family room / Bonus Room which includes a pool table and a murphy bed. Lower level also features an extra bedroom and bath perfect for a guest or in-law. Laundry Room is also located on the lower level. Property also includes an Elevator that stops at all levels. Fully Furnished! Summer Rates are $15,000 / month.