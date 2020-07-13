/
pet friendly apartments
183 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Point Dume
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1639 sqft
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Malibu
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
842 Radcliffe Ave.
842 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
Great Home for Lease in Prestigious Pacific Palisades - Fantastic home in prestigious Pacific Palisades perfect for a family. Very private and large front yard and backyard. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace in living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
863 Haverford Ave.
863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1200 sqft
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
15500 Sunset Blvd. #104
15500 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1770 sqft
LUXURY CONDO WITH EVERY POSSIBLE UPGRADE! - This unit is as nice as it gets. 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths, newer hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, new bathrooms with steam shower, all audio/visual equipment built in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
29441 Mulholland Highway
29441 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3714 sqft
Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
21 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
56 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
58 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
3 Units Available
Brentwood
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,018
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,932
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1125 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
40 Units Available
Pico
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,857
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 96
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
61 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,993
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,764
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
