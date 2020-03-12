All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:25 PM

6656 DUME DRIVE

6656 Dume Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6656 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
sauna
Located on idyllic Point Dume is this approximately 3,893sf home with beach rights to Riviera 3 and ocean/mountain views. This gated house, with high wood beam ceilings, offers a first-floor formal living room with fireplace that's open to a formal dining room, a gourmet island kitchen that's open to a family room with glass sliders to an entertainer's/viewing deck, and a generous owner's suite with wraparound deck, two large closets and a tub/shower bath, four additional bedrooms, steam room, and three-car garage with guest parking. The lower en-suite bonus room, with private entrance, is perfect for a sixth bedroom or gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6656 DUME DRIVE have any available units?
6656 DUME DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6656 DUME DRIVE have?
Some of 6656 DUME DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6656 DUME DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6656 DUME DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6656 DUME DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6656 DUME DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6656 DUME DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6656 DUME DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6656 DUME DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6656 DUME DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6656 DUME DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6656 DUME DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6656 DUME DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6656 DUME DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6656 DUME DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6656 DUME DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6656 DUME DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6656 DUME DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
