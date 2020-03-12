6656 DUME DRIVE

Amenities

Located on idyllic Point Dume is this approximately 3,893sf home with beach rights to Riviera 3 and ocean/mountain views. This gated house, with high wood beam ceilings, offers a first-floor formal living room with fireplace that's open to a formal dining room, a gourmet island kitchen that's open to a family room with glass sliders to an entertainer's/viewing deck, and a generous owner's suite with wraparound deck, two large closets and a tub/shower bath, four additional bedrooms, steam room, and three-car garage with guest parking. The lower en-suite bonus room, with private entrance, is perfect for a sixth bedroom or gym.