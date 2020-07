Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Point Dume Villa on Dume Drive with deeded beach rights. The flat 1.67 acre lot gives you the feeling of privacy and seclusion as you take in the incredible mountain views. Amazing 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom home with the finest of details found throughout, entertainment/media den pool, spa, expansive flat yard great for entertaining and N/S tennis court.