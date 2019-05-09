6463 Kanan Dume Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This rarely available lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with enclosed yard and garden is waiting for you! The master has a huge walk-in closet and remodeled private bath. The large second bedroom has plenty of closet space and a peaceful view of the courtyard. The kitchen is updated with new counter tops, appliances and washer and dryer. The open floor plan flows to the patio and back yard, perfect for BBQ's. There are two side-by-side parking spaces with storage lockers, community pool. This will not last long!