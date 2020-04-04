3601 Vista Pacifica

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub key fob access

AVAILABLE 5/7/2020. Modern gated townhouse loft in quiet community with a pool/hot tub. Renovations between 2015-2016 include new SS appliances, hardwood floors, plantation shutters in guest bedroom, & new ceiling fans + light fixture in kitchen. Halogen recessed lighting throughout home. Industrial style concrete floors/counter-tops & iron staircase. Decorative fireplace in living room. Master includes high ceilings, Jacuzzi tub, balcony, decorative fireplace, walk-in closet large enough for a real wardrobe! Laundry on 1st floor. Private balcony off kitchen + private backyard with keyless touchpad entry on gate. New powder room: marble & wood vanity! 2 car attached garage + 2 spots in driveway & 1 parking bay. Comes Fully furnished (non-negotiable) down to the pots & pans. Everything is clean, new, or like-new. Unique opportunity to live in a quiet complex off the main drag. HOA covers water/trash/sewer. Just a few blocks to downtown Civic Center and a short walk to the beach.