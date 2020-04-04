All apartments in Malibu
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
3601 Vista Pacifica
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

3601 Vista Pacifica

3601 Vista Pacifica · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Vista Pacifica, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
key fob access
AVAILABLE 5/7/2020. Modern gated townhouse loft in quiet community with a pool/hot tub. Renovations between 2015-2016 include new SS appliances, hardwood floors, plantation shutters in guest bedroom, & new ceiling fans + light fixture in kitchen. Halogen recessed lighting throughout home. Industrial style concrete floors/counter-tops & iron staircase. Decorative fireplace in living room. Master includes high ceilings, Jacuzzi tub, balcony, decorative fireplace, walk-in closet large enough for a real wardrobe! Laundry on 1st floor. Private balcony off kitchen + private backyard with keyless touchpad entry on gate. New powder room: marble & wood vanity! 2 car attached garage + 2 spots in driveway & 1 parking bay. Comes Fully furnished (non-negotiable) down to the pots & pans. Everything is clean, new, or like-new. Unique opportunity to live in a quiet complex off the main drag. HOA covers water/trash/sewer. Just a few blocks to downtown Civic Center and a short walk to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Vista Pacifica have any available units?
3601 Vista Pacifica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3601 Vista Pacifica have?
Some of 3601 Vista Pacifica's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Vista Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Vista Pacifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Vista Pacifica pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Vista Pacifica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 3601 Vista Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Vista Pacifica offers parking.
Does 3601 Vista Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Vista Pacifica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Vista Pacifica have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Vista Pacifica has a pool.
Does 3601 Vista Pacifica have accessible units?
No, 3601 Vista Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Vista Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Vista Pacifica has units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Vista Pacifica have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 Vista Pacifica does not have units with air conditioning.
