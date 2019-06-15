31948 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

The El Matador Beach House is a sun filled 4 bd 3ba residence (plus guesthouse) on the ocean side of PCH located in a gated exclusive community. This lovely home is just steps away from private access to a pristine & sandy stretch of beach that abounds with tranquility and natural beauty. The charming guesthouse is 2 stories, 1bd 1bath. Nestled on a grassy compound, The El Matador beach house was renovated in 2018 & blends a classic east coast style w/a subtly elegant Malibu seaside vibe. There is a seamless indoor flow w/ walls of glass framing the patio & lush landscaping surrounding the expansive grounds. Dining area & living room merge into one space w/raised ceilings, freshly painted interiors, new central a/c, new wool carpeting & lighting & renovated kitchen w/Cesarstone countertops & backsplash. 4bd 3ba on the main level & second story features a private office w/panoramic ocean views. A wonderful home, in a quiet, beachside neighborhood!