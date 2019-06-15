All apartments in Malibu
31948 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

31948 PACIFIC COAST Highway

31948 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

31948 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The El Matador Beach House is a sun filled 4 bd 3ba residence (plus guesthouse) on the ocean side of PCH located in a gated exclusive community. This lovely home is just steps away from private access to a pristine & sandy stretch of beach that abounds with tranquility and natural beauty. The charming guesthouse is 2 stories, 1bd 1bath. Nestled on a grassy compound, The El Matador beach house was renovated in 2018 & blends a classic east coast style w/a subtly elegant Malibu seaside vibe. There is a seamless indoor flow w/ walls of glass framing the patio & lush landscaping surrounding the expansive grounds. Dining area & living room merge into one space w/raised ceilings, freshly painted interiors, new central a/c, new wool carpeting & lighting & renovated kitchen w/Cesarstone countertops & backsplash. 4bd 3ba on the main level & second story features a private office w/panoramic ocean views. A wonderful home, in a quiet, beachside neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

