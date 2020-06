Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room. French doors off en suite bedroom welcome a nice patio surrounded by tall trees and lush landscape feels like you're on vacation right out of bed each morning. Master bedroom light and bright welcomes salt water breezes and offers plenty of space complete with walk in closet inaddition to wall closet and en suite bathroom. This home is perfect for anyone looking to live like their on vacation all year round.