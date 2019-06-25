25402 Malibu Road

Amenities

Presenting this fully furnished gorgeous beachfront retreat on Malibu’s most sought after beach on Malibu Road. The gated entry leads you up to a massive deck to welcome you into your immaculate home. Stunning ocean vistas and sunshine pour in from the massive glass sliders as the focal point to the main living space. The beach house features hardwood floors and three bedrooms ideally situated for privacy. The newly renovated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances opens up to a formal dining area overlooking the ocean. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a loft home office, and a spa-like bathroom complete with a soaking tub. The spacious living room opens to a deck where you can relax to the crashing of waves and take in spectacular views. Reach complete serenity at the beach!