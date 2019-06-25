All apartments in Malibu
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:13 PM

25402 Malibu Road

25402 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

25402 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Presenting this fully furnished gorgeous beachfront retreat on Malibu’s most sought after beach on Malibu Road. The gated entry leads you up to a massive deck to welcome you into your immaculate home. Stunning ocean vistas and sunshine pour in from the massive glass sliders as the focal point to the main living space. The beach house features hardwood floors and three bedrooms ideally situated for privacy. The newly renovated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances opens up to a formal dining area overlooking the ocean. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a loft home office, and a spa-like bathroom complete with a soaking tub. The spacious living room opens to a deck where you can relax to the crashing of waves and take in spectacular views. Reach complete serenity at the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25402 Malibu Road have any available units?
25402 Malibu Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 25402 Malibu Road have?
Some of 25402 Malibu Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25402 Malibu Road currently offering any rent specials?
25402 Malibu Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25402 Malibu Road pet-friendly?
No, 25402 Malibu Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 25402 Malibu Road offer parking?
Yes, 25402 Malibu Road offers parking.
Does 25402 Malibu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25402 Malibu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25402 Malibu Road have a pool?
No, 25402 Malibu Road does not have a pool.
Does 25402 Malibu Road have accessible units?
No, 25402 Malibu Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25402 Malibu Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25402 Malibu Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 25402 Malibu Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25402 Malibu Road does not have units with air conditioning.
