All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 25152 MALIBU Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
25152 MALIBU Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25152 MALIBU Road

25152 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25152 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy paradise at this charming contemporary Malibu oasis. The main home lives separate from the two residences above the garage and features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms with two exceptional decks overlooking the ocean. Sliding glass doors open to create a wonderful indoor-outdoor flow perfect for entertaining. The open kitchen features stainless steel Viking appliances and views of the Pacific. Both of the sizable guest bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25152 MALIBU Road have any available units?
25152 MALIBU Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 25152 MALIBU Road have?
Some of 25152 MALIBU Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25152 MALIBU Road currently offering any rent specials?
25152 MALIBU Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25152 MALIBU Road pet-friendly?
No, 25152 MALIBU Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 25152 MALIBU Road offer parking?
Yes, 25152 MALIBU Road offers parking.
Does 25152 MALIBU Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25152 MALIBU Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25152 MALIBU Road have a pool?
No, 25152 MALIBU Road does not have a pool.
Does 25152 MALIBU Road have accessible units?
No, 25152 MALIBU Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25152 MALIBU Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25152 MALIBU Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 25152 MALIBU Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25152 MALIBU Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts