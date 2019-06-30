24172 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265 Eastern Malibu
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Located on the beach side of Malibu Road with storage for a surfboard or kayak. Use of a jacuzzi. Access to the beach from the large deck including a shower. Parking is on the street. Furnishings are a bed and storage closet. Located on the beach side of Malibu Road with storage for a surfboard or kayak. Use of a jacuzzi. Access to the beach from the large deck including a shower. Parking is on the street. Furnishings are a bed and storage closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24172 Malibu Road have any available units?
24172 Malibu Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 24172 Malibu Road have?
Some of 24172 Malibu Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24172 Malibu Road currently offering any rent specials?
24172 Malibu Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24172 Malibu Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 24172 Malibu Road is pet friendly.
Does 24172 Malibu Road offer parking?
Yes, 24172 Malibu Road offers parking.
Does 24172 Malibu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24172 Malibu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24172 Malibu Road have a pool?
No, 24172 Malibu Road does not have a pool.
Does 24172 Malibu Road have accessible units?
Yes, 24172 Malibu Road has accessible units.
Does 24172 Malibu Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24172 Malibu Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24172 Malibu Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24172 Malibu Road has units with air conditioning.