Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Furnished shabby chic on the beach! Romantic 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home on the sand. Master on the water with a private open balcony to take in the amazing Queens necklace to Point Dume views! Hardwood floors throughout with romantic fireplace downstairs and granite kitchen overlooking the water. Wonderful indoor outdoor flow with private steps to the beach. Owner will consider 6 month lease to one year plus.