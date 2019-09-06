All apartments in Malibu
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:10 PM

19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway

19846 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

19846 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Malibu beach pied-~-terre with large frontage on chic Big Rock Beach. Immaculately appointed with large oceanfront decks. Open floor plan with large gourmet kitchen optimal for entertaining friends and family members. Spacious living room with incredible white water views complete with cozy fireplace. Sumptuous master suite with sunset patio and luxurious master bath. Large media room that can double as a bedroom. Views of Queen's Necklace and Catalina perfectly situated on Malibu's fun loving Big Rock Beach. Enjoy the Malibu lifestyle as you feel lightyears away from the hustle and bustle of the city, which is actually only just a short car ride away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
