19846 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Malibu beach pied-~-terre with large frontage on chic Big Rock Beach. Immaculately appointed with large oceanfront decks. Open floor plan with large gourmet kitchen optimal for entertaining friends and family members. Spacious living room with incredible white water views complete with cozy fireplace. Sumptuous master suite with sunset patio and luxurious master bath. Large media room that can double as a bedroom. Views of Queen's Necklace and Catalina perfectly situated on Malibu's fun loving Big Rock Beach. Enjoy the Malibu lifestyle as you feel lightyears away from the hustle and bustle of the city, which is actually only just a short car ride away.