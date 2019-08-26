All apartments in Malibu
19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway

19722 California Highway 1 · No Longer Available
Malibu
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

19722 California Highway 1, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Picture perfect, fully furnished and ready to go! This little beach house in East Malibu has an impressive 55' of beach frontage with total privacy and is ready for immediate move in. All the amenities you'll need are available, including an extra large master suite, open living room and kitchen, ocean front jacuzzi tub, Direct TV, high speed internet, Central AC and a private courtyard. A tastefully designed sliding glass door system allows for indoor-outdoor beach-front living with expansive views of the Queens Necklace, Catalina and the dramatic Big Rock Beach. Enjoy your own private walkway off the back deck which leads to an ocean front landing where you can enjoy the beach with family and friends in privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
No, 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer parking.
Does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with air conditioning.
