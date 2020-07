Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

With an expansive urban environment as your backdrop, OLiVE DTLA gives you immediate access to everything you need. OLiVE DTLA apartments offer upscale living in an ideal Los Angeles location. Residents enjoy access to on-site amenities such as a cutting edge fitness club, private parking with controlled entry access, and mezzanine level swimming pool. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Los Angeles apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood style flooring, and your own in-home washer and dryer. Designed for urban enthusiasts and downtown insiders, OLiVE is the new artistic way to live and love DTLA. Visit today for a personalized tour of your new apartment home. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!