Los Angeles, CA
254 S Hope St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

254 S Hope St

254 South Hope Street · (877) 243-1448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Turn-Key Restaurant For Lease - Property Id: 197337

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Second Generation Restaurant Space
Approximately 1,500 SF with Patio
On Ground Floor of 391 Luxury Apartments
$150,000 Key Money- Seller Financing Available
Fully Built-Out Kitchen and Pantry
Neighboring Tenants include Disney Concert Hall (300,000+ Annual Visitors)
Wells Fargo Museum, Bank of America Plaza (1.3M SF), LA Grand Hotel
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197337
Property Id 197337

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 S Hope St have any available units?
254 S Hope St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 254 S Hope St currently offering any rent specials?
254 S Hope St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 S Hope St pet-friendly?
No, 254 S Hope St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 254 S Hope St offer parking?
No, 254 S Hope St does not offer parking.
Does 254 S Hope St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 S Hope St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 S Hope St have a pool?
No, 254 S Hope St does not have a pool.
Does 254 S Hope St have accessible units?
No, 254 S Hope St does not have accessible units.
Does 254 S Hope St have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 S Hope St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 S Hope St have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 S Hope St does not have units with air conditioning.
