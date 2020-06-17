254 S Hope St

Amenities
Turn-Key Restaurant For Lease - Property Id: 197337
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Second Generation Restaurant Space
Approximately 1,500 SF with Patio
On Ground Floor of 391 Luxury Apartments
$150,000 Key Money- Seller Financing Available
Fully Built-Out Kitchen and Pantry
Neighboring Tenants include Disney Concert Hall (300,000+ Annual Visitors)
Wells Fargo Museum, Bank of America Plaza (1.3M SF), LA Grand Hotel
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197337
Property Id 197337
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5837363)